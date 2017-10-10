Arrmed Robber Assaults Woman Steals Purse at Northway Mall

Alaska Native News Oct 10, 2017.

APD reported on Monday that they responded to a violent armed robbery at the Northway Mall parking lot outside of the Shockwave Trampoline Park at 3101 Penland Parkway in Mountain View just before 1 pm.

Police say that when then arrived at the scene, they found a woman who had been clubbed over the head with a gun. The victim said that she was heading to her vehicle from the popular recreation spot, when an unidentified man came up behind her and demanded her purse. The victim said that she refused and was subsequently clubbed over the head. After hitting the victim, the robber took her purse and fled the area.

The robber is described as being a “black adult male in his 30s,” police stated. He is approximately 6-foot tall. He was described as wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.





If you have any information about this investigation, including surveillance video, please call APD Dispatch at 786-8900 (press “0” to speak with an operator). To remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers at 561-STOP or online at www.anchoragecrimestoppers.com.