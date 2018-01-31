AST Arrest Wasilla Suspect in Wednesday Morning Hit and Run

Alaska Native News Jan 31, 2018.

A Wasilla man was apprehended following a hit and run in the vicinity of the Parks Highway and Pittman Road following a call-in early Wednesday morning, troopers report.

AST responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation that found that just after 7 am, a suspect vehicle left the scene of a collision. Following leads, troopers located the vehicle and its driver in the vicinity of the Parks Highway and Swanson Road. After making contact with the driver, he was identified as 32-year-old Jake Hole, of Wasilla.

The investigation found that Hole had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and so was detained on that warrant and charges of Leaving the Scene of a Collision. He also received a summons for Driving While License Revoked and Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance.

Hole’s bail was set at $1,000 for the warrant and released on his own recognizance for the Collision.





