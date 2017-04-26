AST-Fairbanks Releases Names of Wanted Subjects

- Home
The Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks Post has warrants for the following individuals:
Brian Johnson, $10,000 warrant: Misconduct involving a Controlled Substance and $20,000 warrant: Theft in the second degree
Derek Kruger, $5,000 warrant: Unlawful Evasion
Christopher Krzywicki, $5,000 warrant: Theft in the second degree x 2; and $2,500 warrant: Theft in the second degree
Robert McGineeis, No bail warrant: Parole violation and Theft in the second degree; and $20,000 warrant: Forgery and Theft in the second degree
Jonathan Harris, $5,000 warrant: Fraud in the first degree; $500 warrant: Unauthorized use of a Credit Card; and $50 warrant : providing False Information
Nicholas Chapman, $20,000 warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance
Arthur Chesley, $100,000 warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance; $100,000 warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance; and $100,000 warrant: Unlawful Evasion
Shad Wood, $750 Warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance
Michelle Gates, $1500 warrant (x5): Fraud, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear for Theft III, Failure to Appear for Theft IV, Failure to Appear for Driving Violation
Laura Mulcahy, No Bail Warrant: Escape II
Anyone with information regarding these individuals are asked to contact Fairbanks Troopers at 451-5100 or your local law enforcement agency. Photos of the individuals can be found at: http://dps.alaska.gov/pio/releases/resources/photographs/wanted%20people/Fbx%20Most%20Wanted/index.aspx