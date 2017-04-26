AST-Fairbanks Releases Names of Wanted Subjects

Apr 26, 2017.
Top, left to right: Nicholas Chapman, Arthur Chesley, Michelle Gates, Jonathan Harris, Bryan Johnson. Bottom left to right: Derek Kruger, Robert McGinnis, Laura Mulcahy, Shad Wood. Not pictured: Christopher Krzywicki. Images-AST

The Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks Post has warrants for the following individuals:

Brian Johnson, $10,000 warrant: Misconduct involving a Controlled Substance and $20,000 warrant: Theft in the second degree

Derek Kruger, $5,000 warrant: Unlawful Evasion

Christopher Krzywicki, $5,000 warrant: Theft in the second degree x 2; and $2,500 warrant: Theft in the second degree

Robert McGineeis, No bail warrant: Parole violation and Theft in the second degree; and $20,000 warrant: Forgery and Theft in the second degree

Jonathan Harris, $5,000 warrant: Fraud in the first degree; $500 warrant: Unauthorized use of a Credit Card; and $50 warrant : providing False Information

Nicholas Chapman, $20,000 warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance

Arthur Chesley, $100,000 warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance; $100,000 warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance; and $100,000 warrant: Unlawful Evasion

Shad Wood, $750 Warrant: Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance

Michelle Gates, $1500 warrant (x5): Fraud, Failure to Appear, Failure to Appear for Theft III, Failure to Appear for Theft IV, Failure to Appear for Driving Violation

Laura Mulcahy, No Bail Warrant: Escape II

Anyone with information regarding these individuals are asked to contact Fairbanks Troopers at 451-5100 or your local law enforcement agency. Photos of the individuals can be found at: http://dps.alaska.gov/pio/releases/resources/photographs/wanted%20people/Fbx%20Most%20Wanted/index.aspx 


