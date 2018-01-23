AST Investigate Cause of 23-Vehicle Pile-Up on Fairbanks Expressway in Sub-Zero Temperatures

Alaska Native News Jan 23, 2018.

The University of Alaska Police and Fire Department, Fairbanks police, and Alaska State Troopers responded to a 23-vehicle crash after troopers received several calls reporting the pile-up, AST reported today.

Multiple 911 calls received by AST dispatch in Fairbanks reported the expansive crash on the Johansen Expressway approximately1/4 mile from the University Avenue intersection at 2:43 pm on Tuesday.

Despite the sheer number of vehicles involved, only minor injuries were reported. But, the huge accident scene closed down the westbound lanes of the Expressway. Because of the cold temperatures that dipped below -15 degrees in winter driving conditions, the city transit bus company provided a bus for drivers and passengers to keep warm as the investigation progressed.

AST report that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.





