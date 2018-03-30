AST Investigating ‘Road Rage’ Incident at Mile 31 of Glenn Highway

- Home
AST is reporting a “Road Rage” incident on the Glenn Highway late Thursday evening and is investigating the case, the trooper dispatch reports.
According to the report, a suspect in a green 1995 Ford Explorer bearing the licence plate number KBC946 pointed a firearm at another vehicle at mile 31 of the Glenn Highway as the suspect was passing.
Troopers are asking the public for further information regarding this incident or this vehicle.