AST Investigating ‘Road Rage’ Incident at Mile 31 of Glenn Highway

Alaska Native News Mar 30, 2018.

AST is reporting a “Road Rage” incident on the Glenn Highway late Thursday evening and is investigating the case, the trooper dispatch reports.

According to the report, a suspect in a green 1995 Ford Explorer bearing the licence plate number KBC946 pointed a firearm at another vehicle at mile 31 of the Glenn Highway as the suspect was passing.

Troopers are asking the public for further information regarding this incident or this vehicle.

