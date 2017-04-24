AST Plucks Suicidal Man from Tongass Narrows

Alaska Native News Apr 24, 2017.

Alaska State troopers released a press release on Sunday reporting that a 35-year-old male in Ketchikan, at 7:18 pm on Friday, stated that he was “suicidal and was neck deep in the water and was going to drown himself.”

Following that message, the caller disconnected from the troopers, but the call was found to becoming the area of the Tongass Narrows and Totem Bight State Park.

Troopers immediately responded to that location, and began searching the shoreline around the area. A short time later, AST “located a male who appeared to be floating in the water approximately 7 feet from shore.”

The North Tongass Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, as AST drug the man to shore. The subject regained consciousness and began breathing on his own.

The fire department transported the man to the Peacehealth Ketchikan Medical Center and held there for a mental evaluation.

Troopers say that alcohol played a factor in the incident.





