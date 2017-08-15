AST Report Arrest of Sought After Koliganek Man

Alaska Native News Aug 15, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers report that they have made a warrant arrest on a Koliganek man who they have been searching for since last week, the trooper dispatch revealed.

AST began actively looking for 25-year-old Sean Nelson after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with an assault on a family member last Wednesday morning.

The community’s VPSO was unable to contact Nelson when he investigated the incident last week, and troopers responded to the community. But, their search for Nelson was also unsuccessful.

Nelson posted on the ANN news page on Facebook on August 11th, in response to the earlier article

After they carried out the warrants on Monday, one for Assault IV (DV), and the other for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Nelson was transported to Dillingham and remanded to the jail there.





