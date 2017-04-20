AST Seeking Anchorage Subject after he Fled on Foot at a Sterling Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News Apr 20, 2017.

A passenger wanted on previous Vehicle Theft charges fled the vehicle stopped on wednesday for a moving violation, troopers reported today.

Troopers pulled over a teal 2000 Ford F-150 near Glacier Avenue in Sterling at 11:16 am yesterday. When they contacted the occupants, Anchorage resident Jennifer A. Blankenship hindered efforts to identify a passenger in the vehicle.

Before they could contact the passenger, he fled the vehicle on foot. AST was not able to apprehend the passenger, later identified as 39-year-old Casey M. Douglas also of Anchorage. A check of his background would find that he was the subject of an active Felony warrant for a previous charge of Vehicle Theft.

A background check on Blankenship would find that she was on probation and in violation of those conditions. She was arrested on the warrant, as well as new charges of Hindering Prosecution I, Vehicle Theft I, and Criminal Mischief V.

Blankenship was transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility and held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Douglas is encouraged to call the Alaska State Troopers at (907)262-4453 or Crime Stoppers at (907)283-8477.





