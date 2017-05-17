AST Seeks Information on Father and Sons Reported Missing in Interior

Alaska Native News May 17, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers are asking residents in the Chena Hot Springs Road area to check out their property for signs of a male adult and two children that have been missing since this weekend. Residents are urged to check outbuildings and other areas where the trio could be.

On Monday troopers received a missing persons report for 28-year-old Johnathon Eyre and his two sons, seven-year-old Johnathon “LJ” Eyre, and four-year-old Jaxson Eyre. According to the report, the three were last seen at their home near mile 12 on Chena Hot Springs Road.

Following the report, troopers responded to the home to find no one there. They checked again on Tuesday with the same results. Also on Tuesday, troopers checked the woods and river and found no signs.

Troopers ask that anyone with possible information to call them at the Trooper Post in Fairbanks at 451-5100.





