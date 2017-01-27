AST Seeks Valdez Man on Warrants after He Calls in Glennallen Heroin Fatality

Alaska Native News Jan 27, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers are asking the public for information on Valdez resident, 23-year-old Donney Carlson, who fled the scene after calling in a suspected drug overdose at a Glennallen address on January 16th.

Troopers responded to the address and located 25-year-old Kristina Clark unresponsive. She was declared deceased at the scene. Her remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office. Troopers suspect her death was the result of a heroin overdose.

Carlson had fled the scene after calling in the fatality.

Carlson is the subject of several unrelated arrest warrants for theft, vehicle theft,unlawful abandonment, and criminal mischief cases currently open.

Anyone with knowledge of Carlson’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement or AST at 822-3263.





