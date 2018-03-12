At Least 40 Killed in Nepal Plane Crash

Mar 12, 2018.

Dozens feared dead as plane crashes, bursts into flames on landing in Nepal 0:34 Video clip-NBC

Officials in Nepal say a passenger plane from Bangladesh has crashed and burst into flames as it was landing at the Kathmandu airport, killing at least 40 people.

Witnesses say the plane swerved repeatedly Monday before attempting to land for a second time, when it burst into flames.

A spokesman for the Dhaka-based U.S.-Bangla Airlines said 71 people were on board, including four crew members. Of the 67 passengers, 32 were from Bangladesh, 33 from Nepal, and one each from China and the Maldives.

The Canadian-made twin propeller plane, a Bombardier Dash 8, had taken off from the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka.

Source: VOA

Related Articles:

The area of the fatal crash in which four people died Wednesday morning. Image-Google MapsFour People Perish in Fiery Birchwood Plane Crash KC-130T crash site north of Jackson, Mississippi. Image-CNN video screengrabKC-130 Crashes in Mississippi, All Aboard Dead Saratov aircraft that crashed in Russia after take-off.Russia: All 71 Onboard Killed in Plane Crash UPDATED: Atka Van Crash Takes the Life of Three