Authorities Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting near Penland Parkway

Alaska Native News Mar 25, 2018.

Anchorage police responded to a Domestic Violence-related stabbing that ultimately turned in to an officer-involved fatal shooting in north Anchorage on Saturday evening, APD announced.

Police were alerted to the Home Depot at 400 Rodeo Place in north Anchorage at 6:28 pm in reference to a DV-related stabbing. When they responded to the scene, the initial indications showed that as a man and woman were walking together through the Home Depot parking lot, they got into an altercation that quickly escalated when the man pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman.

After she was stabbed, the victim ran back into the Home Depot. The stabbing suspect remained in the parking lot slashing at least two tires on vehicles parked there.





When officers arrived, they observed the suspect in the Burger King parking lot. He was given commands to stop, but, instead chose to run. The suspect ran to Penland Parkway trailer park with the officer giving chase. Once he entered the park, the suspect turned and ran directly at the officer pursuing him. The officer fired at the suspect, taking him down. He “was declared deceased at the scene,” APD reported.

“As with all officer-involved shootings, this case will be reviewed by the State Office of Special Prosecutions. The Office of Special Prosecutions will determine if the use of force was justified. An Office of Professional Responsibility investigation will also be conducted to determine if the officers’ actions were within policy. As per APD practice, the officers will be placed on four days of administrative leave. Their name(s) will be released in 72 hours,” APD announced.