Authorities Recover Remains of Southeast Man South of Petersburg

Alaska Native News Sep 13, 2017.

Alaska Wildlife Troopers say that they have located the remains of a man in the southeast community of Peterburg after a four-hour search on Monday night 10 miles south of that town.

At 6:52 pm, troopers were notified that 24-year-old Jase Payne had gone missing, and had not been seen since earlier in the day when he had been on the Rocky Point dock at the Rocky Point Lodge south of Petersburg.

Payne’s family members reported that they had been conducting hasty searches for Payne in the Wrangell Narrows in an effort to locate Payne prior to contacting AST.

AWT and Petersburg police responded, conducted a search and spoke with Payne’s known associates to no avail.

At 11 pm, AWT stated that they had been contacted and informed that Payne’s remains were found near the dock where he was last seen.

Payne’s remains were recovered and transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy. Troopers say they do not suspect foul play in the incident. His next of kin have been notified of his death.





