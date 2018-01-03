Auto Shop Owner Sentenced for Selling Oxycodone out of Business

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2018.

It was announced by the Department of Justice, that an Anchorage man, identified as 36-year-old Spresim Alimi was sentenced in Federal Court on the conviction of possession with the intent to distribute Oxycodone on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder, Alimi, the owner of Alpina Auto, used his business as a front to distribute large quantities of the drug.

Alimi went before Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess on Tuesday, after his guilty plea on July 7th, 2016, and was sentenced to 136 months, or 11.3 years in prison. He also agreed to forfeit $88,146 and his 2016 Dodge Viper.

The conviction was the result of a search warrant that was executed on Alimi’s home, business and storage unit. The search turned up 4,363 pills that had a street value of $150,000. Alimi had been selling the pills for $35 a pill. Also discovered during the search was $90,000 in cash and a Dodge Viper that he had purchased just prior to his arrest.





The case, which was carried out by DEA, troopers and the Air Force Office of Special Prosecutions, also discovered that Alimi had also used an ATM machine at his business to facilitate transactions with his buyers.

Alimi is currently in custody at Cook Inlet Pretrial. The transfer date to a Federal facility is not available.