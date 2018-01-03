Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Auto Shop Owner Sentenced for Selling Oxycodone out of Business

Alaska Native News Jan 3, 2018.
Alpina Auto at 3685 Springer Street in Anchorage. Image-Google Maps

Alpina Auto at 3685 Springer Street in Anchorage. Image-Google Maps

It was announced by the Department of Justice, that an Anchorage man, identified as 36-year-old Spresim Alimi was sentenced in Federal Court on the conviction of possession with the intent to distribute Oxycodone on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder, Alimi, the owner of Alpina Auto, used his business as a front to distribute large quantities of the drug.

Alimi went before Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess on Tuesday, after his guilty plea on July 7th, 2016, and was sentenced to 136 months, or 11.3 years in prison. He also agreed to forfeit $88,146 and his 2016 Dodge Viper.

The conviction was the result of a search warrant that was executed on Alimi’s home, business and storage unit. The search turned up 4,363 pills that had a street value of $150,000. Alimi had been selling the pills for $35 a pill. Also discovered during the search was $90,000 in cash and a Dodge Viper that he had purchased just prior to his arrest.


The case, which was carried out by DEA, troopers and the Air Force Office of Special Prosecutions, also discovered that Alimi had also used an ATM machine at his business to facilitate transactions with his buyers.

Alimi is currently in custody at Cook Inlet Pretrial. The transfer date to a Federal facility is not available.

Related Articles:

37-year-old Seneca Neal was sentenced to 22 years in prison for heroin trafficking. Image-Facebook profileAnchorage Man Sentenced for to 22 Years for Heroin Distribution Repeat Sex Offender Andrew Weed was sentenced to 10 years in Federal prison on Wednesday. Image-Sex offender registryRepeat Sex Offender Sentenced to 10 Years DuWayne LeDoux was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday. Image-Facebook profilesKodiak Man Sentenced to Seven Years for Drug Dealing/Money Laundering Two Soldotna Men Indicted on ‘Spice,’ Firearms Offenses by Federal Grand Jury