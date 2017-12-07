Baskin-Robbins on DeBarr Road Robbed at Gunpoint Wednesday Night

Alaska Native News Dec 7, 2017.

The Baskin-Robbins on DeBarr Road was the scene of an armed robbery on Wednesday night after three suspects entered the store just after 8 PM, and at gunpoint emptied the cash register.

According to the police report, “The suspects told customers to get down,” just prior to cleaning out the register. Despite being armed, the suspects fired no shots, and no one was injured.

Witnesses at the scene say that the robbers were three black men, one wearing a red hoodie and the other two in black hoodies. Witnesses also say that all three suspects were wearing gloves. No other details were released to the public.

No arrests have been made. If you have any information regarding this case please call APD at (907) 786-8900, press 0 to speak to dispatch. To stay anonymous call Crime Stoppers at (907) 561-STOP.





