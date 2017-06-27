Bear Sighting Calls Increase; What You Need to Know

- Home
Due to the recent bear attacks in the Municipality of Anchorage and the State of Alaska, there has been an increase in 9-1-1 calls about bears to Dispatch.
In partnership with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADFG), we have a friendly reminder about when to make wild animal reports. Most wildlife sightings, such as bears, don’t need to be reported to 9-1-1. For example, there is no need to call if the animal is passing through the area, walking on the side of the road or exhibiting other natural behaviors. However, if the animal poses an immediate threat to public safety, please call 9-1-1.
Here are some additional details on the type of wildlife encounters we want to know about:
1) Injured or sick animals
2) Animals in trash
3) Humans injured by wildlife
4) Aggressive or bold animals
5) Orphaned animals
6) Sightings of brown bears in Anchorage
For non-emergency wildlife encounters, you can submit an online report to the ADFG at https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=reportwildlifeencounter.main
Additionally, ADFG offices can be contacted by phone. It is recommended that you contact the office closest to the area where the animal was encountered. You can find a full list of ADFG offices here: http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=contacts.main. The main Anchorage ADFG office phone number is 907-267-2257.
Right now, one of the most common bear reports have been about trash. It is a violation of state law to leave human food or pet food out in such a way that it attracts wildlife. Secure all garbage and other items, such as BBQ grills and fish guts. Keep your yard clean. Use electronic fences for all livestock such as chickens and bee hives. Be a good steward of your community and encourage your neighbors to do the same.
Other tips:
Always be aware of your surroundings. If you encounter wildlife, give them plenty of space. Maintain a safe distance. Don’t linger in the area. Avoid wearing headphones/earbuds or texting while walking. Travel with a group when possible.
Source: APD
