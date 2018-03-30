Beechcraft Damaged in King Salmon Emergency Landing

Alaska Native News Mar 30, 2018.

An aircraft with eight persons onboard made an emergency landing in King Salmon just before 1 pm on Thursday, AST reported in the trooper dispatch.

At 12:51 King Salmon-based troopers were notified that an inbound aircraft was coming in for an emergency landing at the King Salmon Airport.

According to the report, the Beechcraft landed hard and suffered damage to the right wing and the landing gear. None of the seven passengers or the pilot reported any injuries.

The nature of the emergency was not revealed. The airstrip was shut down for aircraft removal.

The NTSB and FAA were notified of the incident.