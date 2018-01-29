Beware of Tax Identity Theft

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Anchorage, Alaska — This tax season, Better Business Bureau Northwest & Pacific warns the public about the dangers of tax identity theft. This warning is in alliance with Tax Identity Theft Awareness Week, which runs from Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2018. The public is urged to be vigilant with their personal information so they don’t fall victim of tax identity theft.
Here’s how the scam works:
Tax identity theft occurs when someone gets access to your Social Security number and uses it to get a tax refund or job. You’ll discover it occurred when you receive a letter from the IRS stating more than one tax return was filed in your name, or IRS records show you have wages from an employer you do not know.
A recording of a real tax scam call can be found at http://bit.ly/2DSj9QD. Please listen and share the call with your contacts to help combat this con. If sharing on social media please use the hashtag #BBBFightsScams to help raise public awareness.
Be wary of unsolicited phone calls, emails or letters purported to be from the IRS or any official-sounding government agency.
Watch for these common tax related scams:
To protect your identity this tax season, take the following precautions:
Consumers can report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission or the Attorney General. To find a trusted tax preparer visit go.bbb.org.