Bicyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries at 3rd and Karluk Collision

Alaska Native News Aug 2, 2017.

A bicyclist in Anchorage suffered life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Karluk Street today.

Police responded to the crash at 10:32 am on Wednesday to open an investigation into the collision. The investigation at the scene revealed that the bicyclist was traveling northbound on Karluk Street and failed to come to a stop before continuing through the intersection and collided with a sedan traveling on 3rd Avenue.

Police closed down 3rd Avenue at Post Road in order to curtail westbound traffic so that the Serious Injury Traffic Response Team could process the scene.






