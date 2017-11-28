Big Lake Man Arrested after High Speed Car Chase

- Home
A Big Lake man was placed under arrest after a failed high-speed chase in that community on Monday afternoon, the trooper dispatch reports.
An AST officer on patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Parks Highway and Forest Lake Drive on a gray 2008 Honda Accord at approximately 1:04 PM on Monday afternoon. But instead of pulling over for officers, the driver of the vehicle, sped away and high-speed.
Troopers report that the suspect, later identified as Zackery R. Cornelius-Vincent, age 22, ran from troopers and speed in excess of 90 miles an hour in heavy traffic, nearly collided with several other motorists.
The chase took troopers and high-speed to a residential neighborhood. Had this point the officers discontinued the pursuit.
A short time later the vehicle was located in the Beaver Lake Road residence, and Vincent was contacted and arrested on charges of Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer I, as well as Reckless Driving.
Vincent was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility with his bail set at $2,000.