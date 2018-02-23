Big Year for NASA’s IceBridge in 2017

Feb 23, 2018.

From the South Pole to Greenland, from Alaska’s glaciers to Svalbard, NASA’s Operation IceBridge covered the icy regions of our planet in 2017 with a record seven separate field campaigns.

The mission of IceBridge, NASA’s longest-running airborne science program monitoring polar ice, is to collect data on changing ice sheets, glaciers, and sea ice, and maintain continuity of measurements between ICESat satellite missions.

Read more: www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2018/big-year-for-icebridge Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Jefferson Beck 

Source: NASA




