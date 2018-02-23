Big Year for NASA’s IceBridge in 2017

- Home
From the South Pole to Greenland, from Alaska’s glaciers to Svalbard, NASA’s Operation IceBridge covered the icy regions of our planet in 2017 with a record seven separate field campaigns.
The mission of IceBridge, NASA’s longest-running airborne science program monitoring polar ice, is to collect data on changing ice sheets, glaciers, and sea ice, and maintain continuity of measurements between ICESat satellite missions.
Read more: www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2018/big-year-for-icebridge Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Jefferson Beck If you liked this video, subscribe to the NASA Goddard YouTube channel: http://www.youtube.com/NASAExplorer
Source: NASA
