“Blazer” Apprehends Fleeing Palmer Suspect

Alaska Native News Aug 31, 2017.

K-9 “Blazer” took down a Palmer suspect that attempted to flee troopers early Thursday morning, troopers revealed in the trooper dispatch.

As troopers were patrolling the Shenandoah and Cumberland Circle area in Palmer at 3:21 am this morning, they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at a row of mailboxes while the driver was out of the vehicle looking into and closing multiple mailboxes.

As the suspect, identified as John Finlay, was returning to his vehicle, troopers contacted him. As they were taking Finlay into custody, he wrestled himself away and fled into the woods.

Troopers deployed K-9 “Blazer.” “Blazer took off on the trail of Finlay and in short time, located and apprehended the fleeing suspect.

A check on Finlay by troopers would find that he was the subject of warrants for Theft II-Access Device x2, Theft IV, Vehicle Theft I, as well as no bail warrants for Burglary I and Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances.

After receiving treatment for injuries sustained in his apprehension by Trooper “Blazer,” Finlay was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded there on the warrants.





