BLM Alaska to Analyze Proposed Access Road to Ambler Mining District
Proposed Ambler mining access road. Image-NPCA
ANCHORAGE – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Tuesday opened a 90-day public scoping period on a proposed 211-mile controlled industrial access road in the southern foothills of the Brooks Range. The BLM published a Notice of Intent Tuesday in the Federal Register to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) identifying and analyzing concerns and issues associated with a proposal to build a road originating at the Dalton Highway and ending at the Ambler Mining District.
The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) submitted a consolidated application with the BLM, National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for rights-of-way, permits, and related authorizations for the proposed project. The proposal, named the Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Road, would facilitate resource development and economic opportunities for the State of Alaska. Because approximately 26 miles of the proposed road would pass through a conservation system unit, the Gates of the Arctic National Preserve, the entire application process is subject to the provisions of Title XI of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA).
The start of the road would be on BLM-managed lands within the Dalton Highway Utility Corridor. The road would then extend across State-owned lands, Gates of the Arctic National Preserve, lands privately owned by Alaska Native corporations, and isolated BLM-managed parcels. The proposed road would cross roughly 24 miles of BLM-managed lands in total. The road is currently considered for industrial use only and not open for public access. BLM Alaska will lead the analysis required by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) working cooperatively with other state and Federal agencies.
A 90-day public scoping period begins with publication of the Notice of Intent in the Federal Register
Tuesday. The purpose of the public scoping process is to determine relevant issues that will influence the scope of the EIS, including alternatives to the proposed action, and to guide the EIS process. The BLM invites the public to provide comments on scoping issues.
You may submit comments on the proposed Ambler Road Project during the scoping period by any of the following methods:
Documents pertinent to this proposal may be examined at the BLM Fairbanks District Office, 222 University Ave., Fairbanks, Alaska 99709; and at the BLM Alaska State Office, BLM Alaska Public Information Center, 222 West 7th Avenue, Anchorage, Alaska 99513.