BLM Closes Taylor Highway Campground due to Bear Activity
FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Recent bear incidents at the Walker Fork Campground have prompted the Bureau of Land Management to temporarily close the campground, located at mile post 82 of the Taylor Highway 10 miles east of Chicken, Alaska.
Since July 2 a young black bear has repeated visits to the campground despite hazing efforts. The bear has become habituated to human foods and has shown dangerous behavior around people and their campsites. On July 3 the bear tore several tents and attempted to enter recreational vehicles.
“In light of the bear sightings, we feel it’s necessary to close this campground in order to ensure the safety of the public,” said Eastern Interior Field Manager Adam Carr. “Walker Fork Campground will remain closed until we feel it’s safe for campers to return.”
Residents and visitors can help keep Alaska bears wild and reduce potential conflicts between bears and humans by properly storing food and trash. More bear safety information is available from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game at http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/?adfg=livingwithbears.bearcountry.