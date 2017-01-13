BLM to Host Public Meetings for Central Yukon Land Use Plan

- Home
FAIRBANKS – To better prepare for developing the Central Yukon Resource Management Plan (RMP), the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will host a series of public meetings from mid-January through mid-March 2017 to gather vital public input from the many users of public lands.
This plan will guide management of 13.1 million acres of public lands in central and northern Alaska for the next 15 to 20 years.
The BLM will host meetings in 11 communities in the planning area and two additional meetings in Anchorage and Fairbanks. Staff from the Fairbanks District Office will engage communities in preparing a range of alternatives for the Draft RMP. A primary goal of community outreach is to ensure affected communities have a continued voice in the planning process. The complete meeting schedule is available at the project website at http://bit.ly/BLM-CYRMP.
Issues to be addressed at these public meetings include subsistence resources, mineral exploration and development, special management area designations, as well as other topics of interest to the public. Those unable to attend one of the meetings are encouraged to participate via BLM’s project website (http://bit.ly/BLM-CYRMP), which includes maps, reports, and meeting materials. Comments and input may also be submitted by email to CentralYukon@blm.gov.
For additional information, contact Project Manager Chel Ethun at (907) 474-2253.