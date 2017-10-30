Bodies, Aircraft, in 2008 Crash Located on Admiralty Island

Alaska Native News Oct 30, 2017.

An aircraft, missing for over nine years, has finally turned up on Admiralty Island, a mile and a half from Young Lake, it was reported by AST.

The wreckage of the aircraft, a Cesssna 182e, with the tail number N9350X, was discovered by a local hunter and reported to troopers on last Wednesday.

Investigators reported that human remains were also found in the wreckage of the plane missing since August 9th, 2008.

The weather in the area on that day was extremely foggy and it is believed the weather conditions contributed to the incident.

Juneau Mountain Rescue, the Civil Air Patrol, the US Army National Guard, ADF&G, and the Coast Guard conducted a 10-day search for the aircraft and its two occupants 56-year-old Brian Andrews and 33-year-old Brandon Andrews, both of Juneau that month in 2008 before the search was suspended. A private helicopter was employed to continue the search beyond the official one.

On Saturday, troopers, Juneau Mountain Rescue, and the FAA, along with NTSB investigators traveled to the scene and confirmed that the aircraft was indeed the one that went missing nine years ago.

Although the remains found in the wreckage are believed to be those of Brandon and Brian, the remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for positive identification.

Brian, who was employed as Deputy Commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue, and his son Brandon were both recognized as competent aviators.





