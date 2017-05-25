Bodies of Two Overdue Egg Hunters found near Shaktoolik

Alaska Native News May 25, 2017.

The remains of two persons were located and reported to troopers just after midnight on Thursday morning from the community of Shaktoolik, the trooper dispatch revealed.

According to the report, the two victims of a boating accident, 68-year-old Ella Agibinik, and 75-year-old Dan Takak, had gone out egg hunting in a makeshift raft on Wednesday.

When the duo did not return, members of the community went out in search of them. The bodies were located near their makeshift raft. Neither one were wearing a life preserver when found.

Troopers do not suspect foul play. The remains have been requested by the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy.





