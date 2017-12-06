Body of Kotzebue Man Recovered Tuesday

Alaska Native News Dec 6, 2017.

Troopers in Kotzebue report that the remains of a 32-year-old man from that community have been located after he was reported missing on Friday.

32-year-old Jared Walker was reported missing at 11:20 pm on Friday after he failed to return from a cabin 10 miles north of the town. He had been in contact at 2:40 pm that afternoon, and had reported that he would be back in Kotzebue within two hours from the camp.

A hasty team deployed to the campsite, but, no sign of Walker was discovered. Surrounding villages were alerted to Walker’s missing status, and asked to look for him in their communities.

Search efforts continued throughout the weekend and into the week. On Tuesday afternoon, a family member taking part in the search, located Walker’s remains near Jone’s Camp six miles north of Kotzebue.





His next of kin were notified of the discovery and Walker’s remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and cause of death.