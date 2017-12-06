Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Body of Kotzebue Man Recovered Tuesday

Alaska Native News Dec 6, 2017.

Troopers in Kotzebue report that the remains of a 32-year-old man from that community have been located after he was reported missing on Friday.

32-year-old Jared Walker was reported missing at 11:20 pm on Friday after he failed to return from a cabin 10 miles north of the  town. He had been in contact at 2:40 pm that afternoon, and had reported that he would be back in Kotzebue within two hours from the camp.

A hasty team deployed to the campsite, but, no sign of Walker was discovered. Surrounding villages were alerted to Walker’s missing status, and  asked to look for him in their communities.

Search efforts continued throughout the weekend and into the week. On Tuesday afternoon, a family member taking part in the search, located Walker’s remains near Jone’s Camp six miles north of Kotzebue.


His next of kin were notified of the  discovery and Walker’s remains are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and cause of death.

Related Articles:

The search is continuing for missing traveler Roger Hannon of Koyuk, who was last seen on the sea ice east of Elim. Image-Google MapsKoyuk Traveler’s Snow Machine Pulled from Sea, No Sign of Driver Searchers continue to look for missing hiker, Joseph Balderas halfway between Nome and Council. Image-Google MapsSearch Continues for Nome Hiker Aerial view of the village of Noorvik.Remains of Noorvik Man Missing Since May 2013 Identified Grayling Man’s Remains Recovered from Frozen Creek