Boniface Traffic Stop Results in Three Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Husband and Wife Jailed

An Anchorage husband and wife were arrested on vehicle theft charges following an investigation after a traffic stop on Monday morning, APD reported on Nixle on Tuesday.
A Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 30-year-old Vernae Perkins was pulled over in a traffic stop at 9:11 on Monday, the traffic stop took place just outside of Perkins’ residence. The officer did a computer check on the Pathfinder and found that the plates belonged to a different vehicle. In addition, the check would report that the vehicle itself was reported stolen by Airport Police in early 2017.
As a result, Perkins was placed under arrest and charged with Vehicle Theft I.
During the investigation, officers also checked on two other vehicles, a green Ford pickup and a white Ford van, parked outside the Perkins residence on the 1000-block of Boniface Parkway, reports came back showing that both those vehicles also were reported as stolen. The pickup truck was reported stolen on July 11, 2017 from the 9400-block of Brayton Drive, and the van was reported stolen on November 18th, 2017 from the 600-block of West 34th Avenue.
Police then contacted Vernae’s husband, Shannon Perkins, age 30, and interviewed both suspects about the vehicles. As a result, Shannon was also placed under arrest. He was taken into custody on three counts of Vehicle Theft I and three counts of Theft II.
Both the husband and wife were transported to the Anchorage Jail where they were remanded on the charges.