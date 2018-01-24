Boniface Traffic Stop Results in Three Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Husband and Wife Jailed

Alaska Native News Jan 24, 2018.

An Anchorage husband and wife were arrested on vehicle theft charges following an investigation after a traffic stop on Monday morning, APD reported on Nixle on Tuesday.

A Nissan Pathfinder, driven by 30-year-old Vernae Perkins was pulled over in a traffic stop at 9:11 on Monday, the traffic stop took place just outside of Perkins’ residence. The officer did a computer check on the Pathfinder and found that the plates belonged to a different vehicle. In addition, the check would report that the vehicle itself was reported stolen by Airport Police in early 2017.

As a result, Perkins was placed under arrest and charged with Vehicle Theft I.

During the investigation, officers also checked on two other vehicles, a green Ford pickup and a white Ford van, parked outside the Perkins residence on the 1000-block of Boniface Parkway, reports came back showing that both those vehicles also were reported as stolen. The pickup truck was reported stolen on July 11, 2017 from the 9400-block of Brayton Drive, and the van was reported stolen on November 18th, 2017 from the 600-block of West 34th Avenue.





Police then contacted Vernae’s husband, Shannon Perkins, age 30, and interviewed both suspects about the vehicles. As a result, Shannon was also placed under arrest. He was taken into custody on three counts of Vehicle Theft I and three counts of Theft II.

Both the husband and wife were transported to the Anchorage Jail where they were remanded on the charges.