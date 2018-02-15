Bristol Bay Stakeholders to Testify in Juneau Regarding Proposed Pebble Mine
Contamination at Pebble drill site. Image-United Tribes of Bristol Bay
JUNEAU, AK – Members of the Alaska Legislature will hear from a diverse group of Bristol Bay leaders and top scientists regarding permits for the proposed Pebble Mine and impacts the mine would have on Bristol Bay’s watershed and all it sustains.
Despite steadfast opposition to the project from Bristol Bay tribes, residents, businesses, anglers, commercial fishermen, and native corporations, Northern Dynasty continues to pursue its toxic mining project at the headwaters of Bristol Bay’s world-class fishery. In December, the company applied for permits with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, initiating the environmental impact statement process. Bristol Bay is home to the world’s last great sockeye run, which sustain the region’s indigenous cultures, generate more than 14,000 jobs and support a $1.5 billion economy each year.
Opponents of the mine will testify to the state House Resource Committee at 1 p.m. on Monday February 19. The hearing is open to the public and media, and will also be streamed online.