British Columbia Man Dies after Vehicle Plummets over Salmon River Embankment

Alaska Native News Jun 21, 2017.

The Alaska State Troopers, a Saxman-based VPSO, and members of the Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad are en-route to the community of Hyder in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident there, says AST.

Alaska State Troopers in Ketchikan received a report of a fatal accident in the community of Hyder at 11:02 am on Tuesday. A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer assisted in the initial on-scene investigation following the accident.

According to that report, 40-year-old Stewart, B.C. resident, Garland Stevens, was alone in his Chevy truck when it drove off of the roadway and plummeted down a 400-foot embankment. The vehicle came to rest, partially submerged in the Salmon River.

The RCMP confirmed that Stevens perished in the accident.

Hyder is the easternmost community in Alaska and is on the border with British Columbia. The small community of less than 100 residents is mirrored on the Canadian side by the community of Stewart, two miles distant. Hyder is the only Alaskan community that is not in the 907 area code, and uses B.C.s 250 area code instead.





