Burglars Assault and Burglarize Wasilla Homeowner, Abscond with Victim’s Vehicle and Firearms

Alaska Native News Sep 8, 2017.

The Mat-Su West Patrol and the Criminal Suppression Units of the Alaska State Troopers were called out following a report of a Wasilla home invasion robbery on Thursday, the AST divulged on the trooper dispatch.

The call went in to troopers at 6:58 am on Thursday morning from a resident off of Tradewinds Circle, reporting the incident. The victim reported that he had been investigating an “unsecured” door, when two suspects attacked him. The two suspects also threatened the homeowner with a weapon.

The burglars then took multiple firearms from the residence and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Troopers are continuing the investigation of the incident. The two burglars now face charges of Robbery I, Burglary I, Assault III, Vehicle Theft I, and Assault IV.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 907 745-2131 or Crimestoppers at 907 745-3333.





