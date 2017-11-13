Burglars Steal Houshold Items and Articulated Dump Truck from Remote Willow Residence

Alaska Native News Nov 13, 2017.

A burglary report came in to troopers on Saturday morning reporting a burglary/vehicle theft at a remote residence on the Kashwitna River, troopers are seeking assistance from the public regarding the incident.

Troopers say that the burglar or burglars broke into, and vandalized the home outside of Willow and caused “a significant amount of property damage.”In addition to vandalizing the property, the suspect or suspects made off with numerous tools and household items.

An large articulated dump truck or articulated hauler was also taken from the property.





Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Alaska State Troopers at 352-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 745-3333.