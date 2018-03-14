California Drug Trafficker Sentenced in Anchorage Federal Court

Alaska Native News Mar 14, 2018.

US Attorney Bryan Schroder of the US Justice Department announced that a 36-year-old California man who was arrested on drug and gun charges in April, 2017 on Tudor Road was sentenced in Federal Court on Friday.

The charges that led to the arrest, conviction, and eventual sentencing of Abreain Terron Dalton, 36, of Victorville, California, had their beginnings on April 29th, 2017, when APD responded to reports of a man passed out behind the wheel of a running car on Tudor Road.

When patrol officers arrived, they immediately blocked in Dalton’s vehicle to frustrate any chance of him driving off. Then, they worked to wake him up and were eventually successful. They persuaded Dalton to initially turn off the vehicle and attempted to coax him from the vehicle.

But, instead of getting out of the vehicle, he started it back up and tried to ram the blocking vehicles out of the way. His attempts failed and he exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. During his attempt at flight, he discarded a bag.

He was taken into custody. The investigation at the scene would find that the bag contained heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine in distributable amounts. When searched, he was also found to be in possession of $4800 in drug proceeds. He was also found to be in possession of a stolen handgun.





On October 10th, 2017, Dalton pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with the intent to distribute and carrying a firearm while drug trafficking.

On Friday, Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy M. Burgess sentenced Dalton to 15 years in prison with five years of supervised release and forfeiture of $4830.