California Man Busted with $30,000 Worth of Meth in Ketchikan

Alaska Native News Jan 31, 2018.

On Monday, Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Ketchikan while at the ferry terminal, contacted a California man identified as 24-year-old Peter Joey Riveranieves as he was preparing to board the ferry to Prince of Wales. Troopers seized a duffle bag belonging to Riveranieves. Riveranieves was allowed to leave the scene.

A search warrant was obtained and troopers searched the duffle. Inside, investigators found 51 grams of methamphetamine and $2826 in cash. Also found were items that are commonly used for distribution. The street value of the drugs is estimated to be approximately $30,000.

The following day, Riveranieves was once again contacted. This time at the Ketchikan International Airport, where he was preparing to board a flight to Seattle. With the assistance of airport police, he was taken into custody on charges of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II. He was remanded to the Ketchikan Correctional Center and held without bail pending arraignment.


