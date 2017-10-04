California Man Dies at Chichagof Island’s Sitkoh Lake

Alaska Native News Oct 4, 2017.

Alaska State Troopers reported Tuesday that a 62-year-old California man died from a suspected heart attack at Sitkoh Lake on September 27th.

It was at 9 pm last Wednesday that the International Rescue Coordination Center notified AST that they had received an InReach message “stating 62 year old William A. Becker of California was possibly experiencing a heart attack at Sitkoh Lake,” the trooper dispatch revealed.

As a result of the notification, AST contacted the US Coast Guard, and a helicopter was dispatched to the scene and arrived there at midnight Thursday morning to find that Becker was already deceased. His remains were transported back to Juneau and released to troopers there.

The Sitka Police Department was contacted and the Police Department there took over the death investigation.

No foul play was suspected in Becker’s death. His next of kin were notified of the incident.





