Calista Corporation Announces New Board Officers
Map showing communities in the Calista Region. Image-STG Inc
(Anchorage, Alaska) – The Calista Corporation Board of Directors elected officers following the successful Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Each officer serves a one-year term.
Wayne Don was elected board chair. Recently promoted to Colonel in the Alaska Army National Guard, Col. Don serves as commander of the 38th Troop Command which is one of two Army brigade-sized units with 1,100 soldiers. Col. Don was named a Top 40 Under 40 by both the Alaska Journal of Commerce and the National Center for American Indian Enterprise. He currently serves as chair for NIMA Corporation, the Alaska Native village corporation for Mekoryuk. Col. Don was also recently appointed by the Museum of the American Indian to a national advisory committee to develop a National Native American Veterans Memorial on the National Mall. He attended University of Alaska – Fairbanks where he earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in business administration.
Paul George Guy was reelected as vice chair. Robert Beans was reelected as secretary. Margaret Pohjola was elected as treasurer.
“The Board greatly appreciates Margaret’s leadership as Chair,” said Chair Col. Don. “The Board looks to build on our operational successes as we adjust to Alaskan’s economic struggles. Calista continues examining project opportunities outside of the state.”
Source: Calista Corporation