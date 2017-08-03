Car Thief Arrested after High-Speed Chase, Wreck, and Flight on Foot

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Troopers arrested a car thief after a high-speed chase as well as a footrace late Wednesday night the troopers revealed on the trooper dispatch this morning.
AST report that they initiated a traffic stop on a 2009 GMC Sierra at 11:36 pm on Wednesday night in the Big Lake area. Instead of stopping, the vehicle sped away from troopers and took them on a chase. The chase was short-lived however. The vehicle, after reaching speeds near 100 miles per hour, rolled into the ditch after failing to negotiate a turn.
After crashing, the driver, later identified as Cody Akers, jumped from the pickup and attempted to flee on foot.
The investigation at the scene would find that the vehicle was stolen on Saturday. It would also find that Akers was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to appear for a pretrial hearing in a felony Misconduct Involving Weapons case on July 24th.
As a result of the Wednesday night incident, Akers had charges of Eluding I, Theft II, and Vehicle Theft I added. Akers was held without bail and is due in court this morning to answer to the charges.