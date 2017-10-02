Car Thief Fails to Ram his way out of Arrest

Alaska Native News Oct 2, 2017.

Anchorage police say that they “received a report of an adult male slumped over in the front seat of a vehicle on the 11600-block of Northern Raven Drive,” on Friday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man, later identified as 22-yea-old Poly Lomu, slumped unresponsive in the drivers seat with a firearm on his lap. All attempts to wake the man, including lights, sirens and verbal commands, failed to rouse the man.

Further investigation at the scene would find that the vehicle was previously reported stolen. As a result, officers positioned their patrol cars around the suspect in an effort to foil his escape.

Police would finally break out a window in the truck in an effort to make contact with the sleeping man. When the window was broken, Lomu woke up, seeing he was surrounded, started the truck, and attempted to ram his way out of the blockade.

Pepper spray was deployed inside the vehicle, prompting Lomu to exit the vehicle and give himself up. “He faces multiple charges including Vehicle Theft I, Reckless Endangerment and Felon in Possession. He also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest, one of which was for vehicle theft,” police reported.





