Car Thief Takes Juneau Police, Wildlife Troopers on 20 Mile Chase

Alaska Native News Dec 26, 2017.

On Friday, Wildlife Troopers assisted Juneau police in the apprehension of a suspect in a stolen vehicle on Friday night, the trooper dispatch reported.

According to the report, the owner of a stolen white 1997 Subaru Station Wagon spotted his vehicle on Mendenhall Loop at 10:11 pm. The search for the vehicle by authorities, would locate the vehicle driving on the Glacier Highway near Auke Lake and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as 49-year-old Juneau resident Shaun Williams, fled officers and headed toward Egan Drive with a passenger on board.

The pursuit, that lasted 20 minutes and took place over a distance of 20 miles, was ultimately brought to a stop when spike strips were deployed on Fish Creek Road. During the pursuit, speeds of over 100 miles per hour were indicated.





Williams, who had an outstanding warrant for Assault IV, was placed under arrest on charges of Felony Eluding, Vehicle Theft I, and Reckless Endangerment. He was transported to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center, where he was remanded and held without bail.

The passenger was interviewed and later released.