Carrs Safeway Employee Suffers Injuries in West Northern Lights Shots Fired Incident

Alaska Native News Apr 24, 2017.

Anchorage police are investigating an early Saturday morning incident at the Carrs Aurora Village on West Northern Lights where shots were fired, APD reported.

APD responded to the disturbance at 6:48 am on Saturday and conducted an investigation of the incident as one Carrs Safeway employee, suffering from noon-life-threatening injuries, was transported to the hospital.

After conducting interviews of witnesses at the scene, police ascertained that a group of “unruly teenagers” entered the store and began fighting. During the course of the disturbance,, the teen broke merchandise and urinated in the aisles, APD stated. At one point, when a store employee confronted the teens and asked them to leave the store, one of the suspects took out a handgun and began shooting at the employee.

Police are continuing the investigation and APD is asking anyone who was involved or witnessed the event to call APD at 786-8900.





