CBS Poll: Trump Approval Rating Hits New Low

WASHINGTON — The latest CBS News poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating at the lowest point of his five-month White House tenure.
CBS said Tuesday that Trump’s approval rating is now at 36 percent, with a 57 percent disapproval rating, down from 41-53 percent standing in late April.
The survey results are similar, with one exception, to other recent surveys, with Gallup’s three-day tracking poll giving Trump a 56-38 negative approval rating and Quinnipiac University earlier this month showing him with a 57-34 negative standing. Only the Rasmussen Reports tracking poll has shown Trump more favorably, briefly touching at a 50-50 standing last week before falling to a 48-51 negative reading on Monday.
CBS found Trump’s approval ratings have been hurt by his reaction to the multiple investigations of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, which he repeatedly has described as a “witch hunt” and an excuse by Democrats to explain former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s stunning upset loss to him. Several congressional probes are under way, as is a criminal investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The poll, conducted in recent days, said that just 28 percent of voters approve of Trump’s handling of the Russia investigation, with 63 percent disapproving. A majority of Americans, 56 percent, think Mueller’s investigation will be impartial and that Trump should not do anything to try to block it.
The survey said 32 percent of voters view the various Russia investigations as “a political distraction that should be set aside;” 27 percent as a “serious” matter, “but not as serious as other issues;” and 39 percent as “a critical issue of national security.”
In addition, the television network said its poll showed Trump losing support among Republicans. At the moment, 72 percent of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance, down 11 percentage points since April. Only 9 percent of Democrats give Trump a favorable rating, with 35 percent of independents approving of his performance.
Source: VOA