CBSA seizes four handguns at Chief Mountain – reminds travelers to leave guns at home

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding United States (U.S.) travelers to educate themselves on Canadian firearm laws, following an incident at the Chief Mountain border crossing.
On July 3, CBSA officers seized four undeclared handguns from a Minnesota man who had been referred for a routine examination. All of these firearms were found in luggage stored inside a pickup truck box:
The traveller was arrested and his vehicle was also seized, as it had been used to unlawfully import goods. He had to pay a $4,000 penalty to get it back. As per standard CBSA procedure, the handguns will be destroyed.
The CBSA strongly recommends that travellers not carry their firearms when travelling to Canada or transiting through Canada to Alaska. However, should you choose to travel with your firearms, you must declare all firearms in your possession at the first Canadian designated port of entry. You must also have all the necessary permits and have your firearm appropriately stored.
Firearms are high-risk commodities and their interdiction is a CBSA enforcement priority. Travellers who do not declare firearms upon arrival can face arrest, seizure, monetary penalties, and criminal prosecution. Failing to declare firearms can also make visitors inadmissible to enter Canada.
Quick Facts
By leaving firearms at home or declaring them at the first opportunity, travellers eliminate the risk of penalty or prosecution.
Associated Links
Import and Export a Firearm or Weapon into Canada
Canadian Firearms Programs: Information and Services for Visitors / Non-Residents