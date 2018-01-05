CDC Announces January Briefing on Precautions in Event of Nuclear Detonation

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2018.

With the continuing rise in tension between the U.S. and the North Korean regime, the Center for Disease Control has released a short response in the event of a nuclear detonation and scheduled a briefing by radiation studies experts and public health officials for later on in January.

The January 16th briefing, titled “Public Health Response to a Nuclear Detonation,” is a CDC Public Health Grand Rounds presentation that will be held in Atlanta on January 16th to learn about planning and preparation efforts in the event of a nuclear detonation in the U.S.

In a release today, the CDC stated, “While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps. Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness.” The agency continued, saying, “most people don’t realize that sheltering in place for at least 24 hours is crucial to saving lives and reducing exposure to radiation. While federal, state, and local agencies will lead the immediate response efforts, public health will play a key role in responding.”





YouGov, a leading market research company poll released its poll in December that showed that nearly half those polled believe that it is likely that the U.S. will employ the use of military force against the isolated country of North Korea.