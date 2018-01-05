Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

CDC Announces January Briefing on Precautions in Event of Nuclear Detonation

Alaska Native News Jan 5, 2018.
Nuclear mushroom cloud. Image-CDC

Nuclear mushroom cloud. Image-CDC

With the continuing rise in tension between the U.S. and the North Korean regime, the Center for Disease Control has released a short response in the event of a nuclear detonation and scheduled a briefing by radiation studies experts and public health officials for later on in January.

The January 16th briefing, titled “Public Health Response to a Nuclear Detonation,” is a CDC Public Health Grand Rounds presentation that will be held in Atlanta on January 16th to learn about planning and preparation efforts in the event of a nuclear detonation in the U.S.

In a release today, the CDC stated, “While a nuclear detonation is unlikely, it would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps. Despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness.” The agency continued, saying, “most people don’t realize that sheltering in place for at least 24 hours is crucial to saving lives and reducing exposure to radiation. While federal, state, and local agencies will lead the immediate response efforts, public health will play a key role in responding.”


YouGov, a leading market research company poll released its poll in December that showed that nearly half those polled believe that it is likely that the U.S. will employ the use of military force against the isolated country of North Korea.

Related Articles:

Marjorie Cohn | The Duty to Disobey a Nuclear Launch Order US-North Korea Nuclear Button Explainer Trump speaking on Iran at the United Nations General Assembly. Image-Screengrab-U.N.Trump Makes Decision on US Involvement in Iran Nuclear Accord The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the South China Sea in this U.S. Navy picture taken Oct. 29, 2015. U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter will visit the Roosevelt as it transits the South China Sea on Thursday.US Touts Unique Opportunity With Three Aircraft Carriers in the Pacific