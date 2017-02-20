Chalkyitsik Woman Suffers Strangling Attack, Man Jailed

- Home
A Chalkyitsik victim and her assaulter were both flown to Fairbanks on Sunday, her for treatment of her injuries, and he for remand, Fairbank-Based Alaska State Troopers reported Monday morning.
Troopers received a report form a woman in the village of Chalkyitsik, reporting that she had been a victim of a strangling and assault.
Troopers responded to the community and contacted the victim. The AST interview with the victim, resulted in the arrest of 35-year-old Peter Druck.
Because of the relationship between the victim and her attacker, troopers determined that the attack was domestic-violence related.
Druck was charged with Assault II-DV.