Charges Filed in Wednesday Carrs Double Stabbing Incident

Alaska Native News Feb 9, 2017.

The Anchorage Police Department divulged more details and also revealed the charges against the Carrs attack that took place at 7731 East Northern Lights that occurred early in the morning on Wednesday.

According to the release posted on Nixle, the suspect, 27-year-old Armando Antonio Walker, has been charged with Attempted Murder in reference to his initial victim, as well as Assault charges for his armed attack on one of the arresting officers. Walker was also the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant for a previous attack on the same woman.

Police say that the responding officers encountered Walker in the store’s parking lot as he was walking away from the store’s main doors. APD said, “Police confronted Walker who refused to comply with their instructions. A physical struggle ensued between Walker and officers when Walker tried to run away.”

Walker was ultimately tazed twice before he was subdued. After Walker was handcuffed, it was discovered that one of the officers had suffered a stab wound to his torso as well as another stab wound to his hand. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.





As officers were outside with the suspect, another officer was inside the store with the female victim. When officers asked the woman if she was hurt, she replied that she was sore from being thrown down by her assailant, she did not require medical attention.

But, as the woman was being interviewed over the incident, she discovered that she was bleeding from her torso. A closer examination found that she too had been stabbed during her encounter with Walker. She was also transported to the hospital to undergo surgery for her injury.

Walker posted to his Facebook account on January 25th, one day after two charges of Assault II, and a charge of Criminal Mischief IV were filed in court. In a post he said, “If you had nothing left and nothing to lose. What would you do? Hmmmm… Sounds like the beginning of an action movie.” One hour later, he would post again, saying, “Stay tuned on My FB everyone, because its about to be very interesting. Only got so long to live due to a major case of… Duck its. Real shit.”

Walker is due to be arraigned on Thursday.

