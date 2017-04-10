Charges Forwarded on Teen Who Left the Scene of a Wasilla Injured Pedestrian Accident

Alaska Native News Apr 10, 2017.

Charges are being forwarded to the Juvenile Probation Department after an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday afternoon

Troopers in Wasilla were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Shenandoah Drive and Hickory Street after receiving a report of an accident involving a pedestrian at 2:52 pm on Friday.

When they arrived at the location, they found a 13-year-old boy had suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. But, the driver of the vehicle had left the scene prior to the arrival of authorities.

Troopers were able to quickly ascertain the identity of the vehicle and the driver. Troopers were able to contact and interview the 17-year-old driver, and charges are being forwarded for leaving the scene of an injury accident.





