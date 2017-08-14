Charlottesville Killer Denied Bail

Alaska Native News Aug 14, 2017.

James Alex Fields Jr., the Ohio man accused of Murder, Malicious Wounding, and Failure to Stop, after intentionally ramming his Dodge Challenger into a line of cars at a Vanguard America rally in downtown Charlottesville, killing one and injuring 19 others, was denied bail and remains in jail after attending court via a jail video link.

Fields, who is known to have a fondness for Adoph Hitler, rammed into a vehicle at the White Supremacist rally, which in turn sent pedestrians flying into the intersection. That rammed vehicle, in turn, crashed into another, sending more people through the air, before backing away and attempting to escape as people chased after him. Killed in the initial crash was Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer, age 32.

The investigation into the incident as FBI probes into whether or not Fields had traveled across state lines with the intent to commit violence.

Vanguard America came out in a statement, saying that Fields was not in anyway affiliated with that group, despite imagery surfacing showing him in the trademark white shirt and brandishing the trademark black shield.

Two other people were killed in connection with the brutal, racist incident. Twho State Troopers in Virginia, died in a helicopter crash while they were investigating the incident. The two Virginia State Troopers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, 48, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, died at the scene of the crash.

The horrific incident has sparked uproar across the nation against, white supremacists, neo-nazis and other hate groups.

The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, posted an article on their site that said in part, “Despite feigned outrage by the media, most people are glad she is dead, as she is the definition of uselessness,” the Daily Stormer said. “A 32-year-old woman without children is a burden on society and has no value.”

Following that article, Go Daddy, the Internet registrar for the site, immediately against the site, that brands itself as the “World’s Most Genocidal Republican Website,” and notified the Daily Stormer that they had to find another domain name provider as Go Daddy was booting them as a customer.





