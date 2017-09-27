Chugiak Car Thief Takes Troopers on High Speed Chase Through Seward

Alaska Native News Sep 27, 2017.

Troopers say that the Girdwood Bureau of Highway Patrol chased a silver Dodge Durango down the Seward Highway at speeds of at least 111 MPH just after 7 pm on Tuesday evening.

Girdwood BHP attempted to pull over the Durango near mile 94 of the Seward Highway for speeding. Troopers clocked the vehicle at 111 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. When the vehicle refused to pull over, troopers gave chase, pursuing the Durango south on the highway.

The chase continued through Seward. During the chase, troopers were informed that the vehicle had previously been reported stolen from the Eagle River Alaska Club at 6 pm.

Troopers continued the chase down Lowell Point Road south of Seward. When troopers reached the Lowell Point State Recreation area, they discovered the Durango unoccupied.

Troopers searched the immediate area and found the driver, identified as Chase William Mejia McMichael, age 19, of Chugiak, hiding in the woods.

Troopers conducted a background investigation, and found that this was not McMichael’s first vehicle theft, and in fact had an active arrest warrant for vehicle theft.

