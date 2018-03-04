Clean Up Continues at Port William in Shuyak Strait

Alaska Native News Mar 4, 2018.

The United States Coast Guard reports that they, along with Alaska Chadux Corporation and vessels of opportunity continue to conduct site assessments and implement preliminary cleanup efforts at the Port William site on Shuyak Island approximately 50 miles north of Kodiak.

They state that they have added to the containment boom already in place, and now have 2100 feet of boom deployed. They have also set absorbent materials within the boomed area to collect the spilled oil.

The USCG and Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation responded to the remote location after the spill, that was caused when an abandoned building collapsed, sending a fuel oil bladder and debris into the bay. The building collapsed during the storm that moved past the location on Monday.

A Unified Command was immediately set up and the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund was opened and the oil spill removal company, Alaska Chadux was contacted. But, those resources initially were unable to reach the scene because of high winds and heavy freezing seas.

Cleanup was initiated on Saturday when the vessels Sea Strike, Nuka Island, Cecile Marie, and Tiger Cape were finally able to bring in boom to isolate the oil.

The Coast Guard reports that work cleaning up the debris at the dock has yet to begin as they wait for an assessment of the stability of the dock and building.

“Our responders are diligently making progress on site assessment and oil containment,” said Capt. Sean MacKenzie, Unified Command’s Federal on Scene Coordinator. “Since arriving on scene the Unified Command has gained a better understanding of the next steps needed for site cleanup.”

Thus far, there have not been any reports of impact on wildlife in the area and twice daily assessments are continuing.





